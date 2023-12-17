Why Thunder Rosa Believes WWE Star Seth Rollins Is Going To 'Find Out' About CM Punk

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are now share a locker room on "WWE Raw," since Punk joined the Monday night brand. On "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa thinks that the real-life animosity between the two men will cause sparks.

"[Rollins] called [Punk] a 'cancer' when he was not in the company. When somebody calls you a cancer, that's a big statement," Rosa said. "F*** around and find out. These two f***ed around and found out."

Thunder describes Seth and his wife Becky Lynch as the most loyal couple in WWE at the moment but thinks that their complaints about Punk talking trash about AEW cut both ways, as Rollins was being just as caustic with his comments about Punk. Rollins was visibly enraged by Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games and took exception to the prodigal superstar referring to WWE as his "home," when Rollins has been wrestling there for nearly a decade, while Punk worked elsewhere. Backstage reports have indicated that whether there is real animosity between the two men or not, Rollins's reaction was part of the budding storyline between the two former WWE Champions. Rollins has admitted that he's willing to mend fences with the former AEW World Champion, as long as Punk is willing to also put their issues aside, and do what is best for business.

Punk has officially entered the Royal Rumble, meaning he could end up facing WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rollins should he win the 30-man match.