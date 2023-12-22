AEW Star Chris Jericho Calls The Experiment Of Having Him As ROH Champ 'A Huge Success'

Chris Jericho believes that his becoming ROH World Champion was a success for the brand, and the AEW star also highlighted one important match during his reign as champ.

Jericho recently appeared on "The Dallas Morning News" where he discussed his reign as ROH World Champion in 2022 and how it helped elevate the brand and brought more eyeballs to it.

"I think it was pretty cool time for Ring of Honor. It was a good idea for Tony to have me as the champion because I think he put a lot of eyeballs on the company, and kind of really put that title under the spotlight with defending it as much as I did," said Jericho.

The inaugural AEW World Champion won the title from Claudio Castagnoli on the 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," but lost it to the former WWE star 80 days later at ROH's Final Battle show last year. Jericho feels that the way Castagnoli won the match, by swinging Jericho, was a great way for the match to end.

"That's when we did the finish where I tapped out to the giant swing, which I thought was so creative. I don't know if anyone has done it since, but I just thought it was the best way to lose the title," said the 53-year-old. "I think the whole Chris Jericho as Ring of Honor champion experiment was a huge success culminating in this great match at Final Battle."

Jericho hadn't wrestled in ROH before his first match with Castagnoli at "Grand Slam" and hasn't wrestled on the brand since his Final Battle match against the two-time ROH World Champion. During his reign as champion, Jericho faced Bryan Danielson, Tomohiro Ishii, Colt Cabana, and Bandido, to name a few.