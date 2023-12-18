AEW Star Kota Ibushi Explains Why He Considered Retiring

AEW star Kota Ibushi doesn't know when he'll retire; however, he almost considered hanging up his boots when he was out of action with a shoulder injury he suffered at the NJPW G1 Climax in 2021. While speaking to Pro Wrestling NOAH, Ibushi explained that the setback made him rethink his career plans and forced him to redevelop his in-ring style.

"I can't move as much as in the past, as everyone wants me to. I have to use different techniques there. Of course, with my career, I can change things by doing different things, but if someone says, 'That's not what we want to see,' then that's the end of me. That's the end of the road for me. So, in my case, it could end tomorrow. It could be a year from now, or it could be 10 years from now. I don't know. When there is no more demand, it's the end."

Ibushi is happy to keep going for now, but he reiterated that he'll retire if there isn't an appetite for his matches. He said that he hopes to be removed from wrestling if that situation ever materializes, noting that he'd quit immediately under those circumstances.

Of course, Ibushi's future is looking bright at the moment. In November, the Japanese star officially joined AEW after helping Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Kenny Omega pick up a victory over The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage in the Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight on an episode of "Dynamite."