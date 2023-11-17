Backstage Details On How AEW/Sega Deal And Sponsored Dynamite Street Fight Came About

AEW was paid six figures for their most recent video game-inspired match, while a top AEW star played a key part in the deal with Sega.

"Fightful Select" has provided backstage details regarding the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight match that aired on the November 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The match, which saw Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi defeat "Powerhouse" Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, and Konosuke Takeshita, was reportedly a six-figure deal.

According to the report, Omega played a major role in securing the sponsorship deal for the "Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name" video game, which was released on November 8, while AEW's Senior Vice President Nik Sobic was also involved in the negotiations. The deal, reportedly, had been in the works for several weeks.

Some of the original pitches had the match to be on the Full Gear pay-per-view, which is set to be held this Saturday, November 18. Paul Wight's return to the ring in November was factored in for the match, while the report also noted that Sammy Guevara was supposed to be in the street fight, but was replaced by Cage following his injury.

"Fightful Select" has also reported that last Wednesday's segment between Omega, Chris Jericho, and The Young Bucks was filmed weeks beforehand. Sources within AEW also told "Fightful Select" that AEW President Tony Khan included Sega in the Ibushi signing announcement to add even more value.

The match wasn't the only video game-inspired match to feature on "Dynamite" this year. A Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy aired on the August 16 "Dynamite" special, Fight for the Fallen.