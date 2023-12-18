Video: Seth Rollins Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Bray Wyatt And Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event

One of the most heartbreaking stories of the year was the announcement that Bray Wyatt had died unexpectedly at the age of 36. After successfully retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match at a WWE house show in Rochester, Minnesota, over the weekend, Seth "Freakin" Rollins grabbed a microphone and paid tribute to Wyatt and his late friend Brodie Lee (known as former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper in WWE).

"They got the lights down low for us," Rollins said in a video captured by a member of the audience. "The mood is set. Has anyone got any fireflies in the audience tonight? I see a couple. I see a few now. Yeah. Light us up here tonight, Rochester. This time of year, loved ones are always on our minds, man. You know what I'm saying? Yeah, yeah, yeah."

This past summer, following Wyatt's sudden death, Rollins broke down in tears at a non-televised show as he paid tribute to the two-time WWE Universal Champion. Rollins opened up about Wyatt's passing in an interview last month and mentioned that it "still didn't feel real sometimes." Rollins has also publicly paid tribute to Lee in the past. He described the former WWE Intercontinental Champion as a "hero" to him just a couple of months after his passing. Lee died on December 26, 2020, while employed by AEW. Notably, it would have been Lee's 44th birthday the day before the Rochester house show.