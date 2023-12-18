Details On NJPW's New TV Deal With AXS TV

While New Japan World remains the primary place for wrestling fans to get their fill of New Japan Pro Wrestling, those with AXS TV have also been able to view some of the biggest matches New Japan has offered over the past two years. And for anyone fretting that things could change as the calendar switches over to 2024, fear not.

In a press release unveiled Monday morning, AXS TV announced that their partnership with New Japan will continue next year, with the station renewing its New Japan series. The new season, which will consist of 45 episodes, will begin on Thursday, January 11, and will focus on some of the biggest matches from New Japan's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18 event on January 4. The episodes will all feature English commentary from New Japan commentators Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton.

On top of all new episodes, AXS TV is also making past New Japan episodes available on AXS TV NOW. These episodes, which cover New Japan matches "from Wrestle Kingdom 7 through Wrestle Kingdom 13," will start airing on Sunday, January 7 at 6 a.m. PST, and will continue to air in that timeslot going forward.

The first episode of New Japan's new season on AXS will feature plenty of AEW talent, as Wrestle Kingdom 18 is set to see stars like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in key positions. Moxley will face David Finlay and Will Ospreay to crown the first-ever IWGP Global Champion, while Danielson will face off against Kazuchika Okada in a rematch from the duo's match at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door last June.