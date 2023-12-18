AEW And WWE File For New Trademarks

Some new trademark filings were discovered over the weekend, with both WWE and AEW looking to lock down some new terms. According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Tribal Heir" related to wrestling. The moniker will seemingly be used by Solo Sikoa for the immediate future, as he becomes second-in-line in leadership behind his older cousin.

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Roman Reigns made his return, declaring Sikoa to be the heir to Reigns' tribal chiefdom. Later that evening, Sikoa backed up his family after the main event bout between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso, coming to the aid of Uso before being foiled by a returning AJ Styles as well as LA Knight. Next week's episode of "SmackDown" has already been taped, so fans eager to find out what Sikoa will be up to on the next installment shouldn't have a hard time finding the information online.

As for AEW, the company filed to trademark the word "hologram," specifically when related to wrestling programming, video games, digital media, toys, comic books, and more. It seems unlikely that this is the name of a debuting wrestler, and the filing seems to have particular emphasis on digital elements. While it's impossible to say for sure, the company could be planning to introduce a new element to its video game, "AEW Fight Forever," that involves the collection of digital wrestler holograms. The game continues releasing new downloadable content, with the latest option introducing a new game mode known as "Beat The Elite."