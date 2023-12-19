Attorney Stephen P. New Talks About Representing Ace Steel & CM Punk After AEW Brawl Out

Lawyer Stephen P. New has talked about representing CM Punk and Ace Steel, disclosing that Punk had sought him out to act as their legal representative.

AEW's All Out 2022, now infamously known as "Brawl Out," saw Punk and then AEW producer Steel engaged in a backstage shoot fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after heated words from Punk at the post-show press scrum. The incident led to Steel's temporary firing and an extended suspension for all others.

New, who was recently revealed as Punk and Steel's representation during the ordeal, spoke to "House of Kayfabe" to discuss the working relationship. Known for representing Jim Cornette and other notable wrestling names over the years, he reported being approached by Punk two months after the fight. "Punk already had a legal team. Ace Steel, not so much," he said.

New revealed that the trio discussed wrestling, and the lawyer, a fan since the '80s, believes his status as a mark played a role in landing the role, emphasizing that he provided an informed outside legal opinion to Punk and Steel during the ordeal.

"And from representing some other folks, I had some information that hadn't been previously known," he revealed without elaborating.

New, who is bound by client confidentiality and NDAs, shared one story about running into Punk and other AEW stars at the Charleston Airport after attending the AEW Dynamite show in August 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia, the show where Punk famously called out "Hangman" Adam Page several weeks before Brawl Out.

"Interestingly, I almost asked Jack Perry at the Marriott that morning whether he needed a ride to the airport," he said. Jack Perry and Punk fought backstage at All In 2023, leading to Punk's firing and eventual return to WWE. During the interview, the lawyer also praised Punk and Steel, calling them loyal, straight shooters in an often "carny" industry.