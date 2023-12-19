WWE Star Solo Sikoa Privatizes His X Account After Video Resurfaces

Solo Sikoa has opted to set his X account to private after an embarrassing video recently resurfaced on the social media platform. The clip, which Sikoa posted in December 2015, shows the former "WWE NXT" North American Champion dancing to "Dabb On Em" by Big Will. Sikoa captioned the video with, "When it's almost Christmas and you KNOW you been gooddd!!" In addition to restricting who can view his X account, Sikoa has also deleted the historical post.

Embarrassing posts aside, it's been a solid year for Sikoa on WWE programming. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has continued to help reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remain at the top of the WWE mountain. Sikoa has also recorded some memorable victories of his own along the way. Despite tasting his first main roster defeat against Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 39, Sikoa has secured wins over former world champions such as Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles. Notably, Sikoa dominantly defeated John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel last month.

This past Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," Reigns returned to the blue brand and referred to Sikoa as the "Tribal Heir" during an in-ring promo. Reigns also hugged Sikoa and told him he loved him, much to Jimmy Uso's dismay, as he expected to be named the future "Tribal Chief." Later that night, Styles returned to save Randy Orton and LA Knight from an attack by The Bloodline. However, moments later, Styles took out Knight.