Booker T Explains Why WWE Star Charlotte Flair's Injury Is 'Bad Timing'

It was revealed on last week's "WWE SmackDown" that Charlotte Flair would be out for around nine months after suffering a knee injury. While appearing on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T spoke about "The Queen's" setback.

"It was a bad spill," Booker T said. "It was gnarly, man ... It was just a bad break. Bad timing just because WrestleMania is right around the corner; it pretty much just blows you right out of the water as far as that goes. It's bad timing, but that's part of the business. People need to understand that it's not ballet. Stuff like that happens. It happens all the time."

Flair's injury occurred during her match with Asuka on the December 8 episode of "SmackDown." While battling on the top turnbuckle, the pair lost balance, with Flair crashing awkwardly onto the top rope before hitting the mat. Flair managed to continue the match despite displaying signs of significant discomfort. But once the bout was over, a video captured by a fan showed the 13-time women's champion visibly upset and in severe pain. She was ultimately attended to by medical personnel before being helped to the backstage area. A recent report said that Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the fall. She is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible.

