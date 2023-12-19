AEW's Miro Shows Off Care Package For Wife CJ Perry Following Successful Surgery

AEW star CJ Perry was supposed to accompany Andrade El Idolo during his CMLL return in Mexico City this past Friday. However, Perry developed an infection in her finger, forcing her into the hospital and even requiring surgery. It seems that surgery went well, as Perry's husband and fellow AEW star Miro shared a glimpse at his wife's recovery today with a Stories post on his Instagram.

The photo shows Miro entering Perry's hospital room, with the AEW performer in bed recovering. Miro is also pushing a tray holding pizza, cookies, soda, and much more.

"Out of surgery," Miro wrote, tagging his wife. "Time to eat."

Perry shared a picture of her infected finger last night while revealing that she had spent more than 48 hours in the emergency room. The AEW star had previously stated that the infection had worked its way from her middle finger up into her arm, creating the potential for serious long-term damage. With Miro's post, it seems that Perry's surgery went without a hitch.

After making her AEW debut this past September, Perry has managed a selection of men pointedly not named Miro, which has caused her husband to grow increasingly enraged onscreen. Miro has demolished all of Perry's clients until Andrade, but the Bulgarian promised Perry he would keep his hands off her client until he's no longer involved in the Continental Classic tournament. With the manager sharing how much she was looking forward to making her Arena Mexico debut, hopefully, Perry can accompany Andrade on a future trip to CMLL after she's back on her feet.

The Wrestling Inc. staff wishes CJ Perry all the best in her recovery.