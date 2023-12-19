Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thoughts On Drew McIntyre's Emotional WWE Raw Promo

Last night's "WWE Raw" took place in Des Moines, Iowa, not far from the hometown of Seth Rollins. Ahead of his upcoming match against Rollins in a few weeks on the Day 1 edition of "WWE Raw," Drew McIntyre interrupted the WWE star, complimenting him for the way he stood up to CM Punk the previous week. McIntyre's promo eventually took an emotional turn, with the Scotland native sharing his conflicted feelings over leaving his family and home country before he eventually attacked Rollins at the opportune moment.

Speaking on today's episode of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer related heavily to McIntyre's promo. Dreamer said that McIntyre's words feel realistic, and his struggle with balancing his personal goals and his relationships is extremely relatable for most wrestlers.

"I had missed so many family events, and now my family is gone," Dreamer said. "Was it worth it? And then your family always tells you exactly what Drew said. 'No, we understand. You have to do what you have to do.' But then when you think back, [it's] like — crap. I missed so much stuff, and now I can never get that back."

According to Dreamer, the addition of these elements to McIntyre's presentation has turned him into a complex, fully-formed character. Though he's an onscreen villain, he continues making legitimate points to support his arguments.

"I don't know if [McIntyre] is going to win the title [at Day 1]," Dreamer continued later on the show. "If he doesn't, he should totally snap. ... If he wins, it's then interesting because he's now on top and ... his regret is what he did to win the title, because now he's alone. ... You got what you wanted and you realize it's not enough."

