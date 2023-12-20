Why Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Should Re-Sign Jim Ross

While recent years have seen several talents jump from WWE to AEW, and vice versa, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff firmly believes that AEW should strive to keep hold of one particular on-air personality. On a recent episode "83 Weeks" Bischoff was asked to share his thoughts on the possibility of seeing legendary commentator Jim Ross lend his voice to another company, such as WWE, once his current contract with AEW expires. In response, Bischoff laid out a suggestion for AEW President Tony Khan.

"If you look at AEW over the last 12 months between the [CM] Punk drama that ended up in Punk moving over to WWE ... [and] losing Jade Cargill, [was] obviously a big move [for WWE]. I don't know that if I were Tony [Khan], I would want to lose any more brand value, and JR has brand. 50 years as a broadcaster, JR is embedded in the culture of professional wrestling and amongst fans, so to lose another brand like that, I think the timing would be really bad. Tony's got to hold it together. He's got to bring that ship together. He's got to tighten it up. He's got to lock down the brand talent that he has."

In addition to Ross' vast experience behind the commentary desk, Bischoff also noted that Ross' voice itself provides great comfort to the fans watching the AEW product — a sensation that is similar to the feeling Bischoff gets when he consumes one of his favorite comfort foods."JR's got that voice [that] when you hear that voice, it's like comfort food for my ears. It's like macaroni and cheese for my ears when I hear Jim's voice," Bischoff said.

As of now, there is no word as to whether or not AEW has opted to offer Ross a new deal. Ross has made it clear, though, that he hopes to remain with the company for the foreseeable future.

