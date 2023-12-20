WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Liv Morgan's Arrest 'A Joke'

Last Thursday, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was arrested for marijuana possession in Florida, and later that same night around 10 p.m., she was bonded out of jail and released. While speaking on his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed why he thinks Morgan getting in trouble for marijuana is a "joke."

"I know people that listen to me think, 'Oh, he's such a hardcore conservative,' which is absolutely not the case," said Bischoff. "[I'm] very conservative on some things but I'm very socially liberal about others. I think the whole marijuana thing is a joke. I think the fact that she had a ticket because there was a vape pen in her car is just silly a*** joke. I don't get that, there must have been something — that cop must have been having a really bad day or maybe it was his or her first day on the job. I don't know, but that's just silly. I'm glad there is no heat."

Bischoff later added that he's seen people, including himself, "do so much more stupid sh**t" as a result of consuming alcohol. He added that there are more problematic things in the world and that he's more "concerned with the pharmaceutical industry."

Morgan has been out of action since July after sustaining a shoulder injury, with the former WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion having only recently returned from another shoulder injury in May. The first injury resulted in her and Raquel Rodriquez vacating the WWE Women's Tag Team titles in their first reign.

