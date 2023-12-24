AEW's MJF Recalls Origins Of His Burberry Obsession

The Burberry scarf has become an important part of MJF's gimmick and he has discussed how he added it to his character, revealing a story from his teen years.

"The Salt of the Earth" was a recent guest on the "Sports Illustrated Media" podcast, where he said that watching another teen wear a Burberry scarf and get the attention of the girls made him add it to his wardrobe.

"There was a 16 and under bar, like [a] club, but they didn't serve alcohol, in Long Island," the AEW World Champion began. "I went with my friends, it was the height of the summer, and, obviously, all the girls are all over me and that's not hyperbole. I'm very good at getting with women. But there was one guy, in particular, who I could see also had a line forming for him, and, of course, this agitates me because whenever the spotlight's not on me I get very agitated.

"I look at this guy — again, the height of summer — and this guy's got on Gucci shoes, long black jeans, and a Burberry scarf, wool. Wool! It's the summertime, it's hot as balls not just outside, but in this club, and I'm thinking to myself, 'You schmuck, the only reason you're wearing that is so everybody in here knows you can afford it,' and then I thought, 'Huh!' and there you go."

MJF feels that it makes others watching him "irrationally mad" whenever they see him wear the scarf even at the height of summer. He also stated that he has lost count on the number of scarves he has in his closet, while also revealing that he's not endorsed by Burberry and that neither party has talked to each other about it, yet. MJF ended the conversation by declaring that he's brought more limelight to the Burberry brand than anyone else by wearing their scarves on television.