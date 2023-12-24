NXT's Brooks Jensen Endorses Controversial Wrestling Legend For WWE Hall Of Fame

"WWE NXT" star Brooks Jensen has spoken about controversial pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette, and how he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 22-year-old star was a guest on the "Scoop Slammed" wrestling podcast, where he discussed Cornette's influence on his father and former WWE star Bull Buchanan's career. Jensen recalled Cornette recommending his father to then-WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who gave Cornette the approval to sign him. The young "NXT" star hopes to talk with Cornette and also stated that the former Midnight Express manager should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Cornette really helped my dad out and my family out. There's more to it, hopefully, I have a personal relationship with Jim Cornette. I'd love to talk to him, I'd love to have his critiques of my matches, I'd love for him to critique my promos. I wish they would put him in the Hall of Fame with Midnight Express," said the "NXT" star.

Bull Buchanan was briefly a part of Smokey Mountain Wrestling in the '90s, which was a promotion run by Cornette.

Jensen also revealed in the interview that The Midnight Express' Bobby Eaton spoke to him before his passing and gave him some valuable advice to use inside the ring and outside of it.

"Dennis (Condrey), Bobby (Eaton), and Stan (Lane) — you can't get better than that. Bobby Eaton, I got to — it was a couple weeks before he sadly passed away — he used to help out in this promotion in Alabama and he saw me work and he talked to me for a couple of hours."

Jensen joined WWE in 2021 after a tryout, making his in-ring debut a month after signing for the promotion. The young star won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship alongside Josh Briggs in June 2022, who were the last champions of the title as it was unified with the NXT Tag Team Championship.