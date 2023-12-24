Samoa Joe Shares His Opinion Of Swerve Strickland And Adam Page's Controversial AEW Full Gear Match

AEW has never shied away from having violence and blood on its product, but Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page took things to a new level at AEW Full Gear 2023. However, while fans were shocked at the levels of extremity they were willing to go to, Samoa Joe has admitted he is not surprised — especially considering who was involved.

"These are two guys who are undoubtedly in their prime right now, and they're looking to make their mark on the world; they're looking to give everything they have to the fans and paint a very violent and crazy picture in the process," he told Adrian Hernandez. "Both men have been tremendously dedicated to the program leading up and wanting to give the best to the fans."

Page and Strickland had built up an extremely personal rivalry heading into the PPV, particularly after Strickland's home invasion angle. The idea was built that they would be violent, and with a Texas Death Match stipulation, they certainly had a lot of opportunity to be cut loose. They achieved that by using various weapons, but the spot that truly caught the attention of fans was Page's decision to drink the blood of his opponent.

"The match that was delivered exceeded expectations and mine were pretty high, so it's a testament to both those gentlemen to go out there and perform and deliver in that environment," Joe said.

