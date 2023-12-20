NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 18 Has Reached Impressive Milestone

In just over two weeks, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold its 18th Wrestle Kingdom event, with the show set to be headlined by Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito. The company announced on X today that Royal, Arena A, and Arena B seats are all sold out. There are still tickets left, but fans will have to sit up in the stands if they are still hoping to attend the show.

So far, eight matches have been officially announced for next year's big event. Naito vs. Sanada has been set for months, with Naito winning this year's G1 Climax tournament to secure a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In addition to that, a rematch between Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson has been announced. Not counting this year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the Tokyo Dome show will be Danielson's first NJPW match since 2004.

Another AEW star set to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 18 is Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion will face Will Ospreay and David Finlay for the recently-announced IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship – a new version of the former IWGP United States Championship.

The card will include another exciting match-up with Zack Sabre Jr. defending the NJPW World Television Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. There will also be a winner-take-all tag team match between Bishamon and the Guerrillas of Destiny, with both the IWGP Tag Team Championship and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship on the line. NJPW stars like Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and El Deperado will be in action, with additional matches likely to be announced as the January 4, 2024 date gets closer.