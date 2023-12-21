MJF And Samoa Joe To Defend ROH Tag Titles Against Mystery Assailants On AEW Dynamite

MJF might be AEW World Champion but he still has responsibilities as ROH World Tag Team Champion. He promised his injured partner that he would continue to defend the titles alongside AEW World Championship Number One Contender Samoa Joe.

On "AEW Dynamite," MJF was goaded into defending the ROH Tag Titles by the mysterious Devil figure who sent his goons to attack MJF and Samoa Joe and then challenged MJF to a tag title match. MJF accepted and will defend the titles alongside Samoa Joe on next week's edition of "Dynamite," much to Joe's chagrin. The Devil figure has been attacking MJF since before AEW Full Gear in November, with fans no closer to finding out the mysterious figure as they were initially. This time, as opposed to the usual 4-5 attackers, The Devil sent a myriad of combatants, whom MJF and Samoa Joe were forced to fight off.

MJF is also set to face Samoa Joe on December 30th at AEW Worlds End, just days after the upcoming ROH World Tag Title contest. MJF has been ROH World Tag Team Champion since AEW All In, where he and Adam Cole defeated Aussie Open.