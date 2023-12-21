Former WWE Star Brian Myers Extends Contract With TNA Wrestling

Impact/TNA Wrestling star Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, has announced that he has signed a contract extension with the promotion.

Myers disclosed the news in a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated," stating that the decision to extend his deal through 2024 was an easy choice for him as the promotion has allowed him to be himself. The 38-year-old star rejoined Impact in 2020 after being released by WWE during the pandemic.

"The past three-and-a-half years, it's been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me," said the former TNA World Tag Team Champion. He added that he's had the most fun in his pro wrestling career in his current spell with Impact/TNA.

Myers, whose last contract extension was at the start of 2023, expanded that his relationship with the promotion's management is strong, revealing that the higher-ups as well as the roster appreciate his presence in the company. He also seems to have unfinished business in the promotion as he outlined that his goal is to become a world champion.

"Every day I show up to TNA, that is the goal [to win the TNA World Championship]. But that's not necessarily my focus –- I'm focused on controlling what I can control," said the former WWE star.

He stated that his tag team with Eddie Edwards has potential, but winning the world title remains his ultimate goal in the company. Since switching to the promotion in 2020, Myers has earned a few shots at the world championship, facing champions like Christian Cage, Edwards, and most recently, current TNA World Champion Alex Shelley twice earlier this year, but has come up short every time.