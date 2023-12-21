AEW Dynamite 12/20/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The overall match quality of the Continental Classic has been undeniable, but as we head toward the finish line (the round robin phase of the tournament ended Wednesday night for the Gold League and will end Saturday night for the Blue League, with both League Finals taking place on next week's "Dynamite" and the winners moving on to Worlds End) I have to admit that I'm pretty disappointed in the overall lack of creativity that's been put into booking the tournament. Looking at the matches from Wednesday night, I think Jay White vs. Jon Moxley best encompasses my frustration.

After Swerve Strickland defeated RUSH earlier in the evening, the Gold League final was very nearly set, as Strickland and Moxley both had 12 points. The only wild card was White, who had nine points and faced Moxley in the main event. If White won, the final would become a triple threat, since each of the three held a victory over another of the three, making tiebreakers impossible. Now first of all, this set-up itself is pretty boring considering the possibilities. Despite the scoring system awarding three points for a win and one point for a tie, there hasn't been a single tie so far in the tournament, which basically renders the points system irrelevant since we're functionally just doing win-loss record (again). And the entire endeavor seems pointless if you're going to give half the Gold League participants a shot at the tournament finals. Hell, if you look at the Blue League standings and the matches coming up on Saturday, that sucker could easily end in a five-way tie. I don't think they're actually going to do a five-way Blue League final, but just the fact that they could makes the whole thing feel less important. This is why you do the ties, so you don't end up in these scenarios where everyone has the same amount of points.

That having been said, there were still interesting places to go from here with Moxley vs. White. For one thing, that match could have ended in a tie, which would let you run Moxley vs. Strickland while still protecting White and giving him a logical reason to challenge down the road. But they didn't do that. White just won to trigger the triple threat.

Even with White winning, though, there were a lot of potentially interesting elements in play. What would it mean for the match that White had more incentive to win than Moxley? (Nothing, it never came up.) If they didn't want to do a draw, they could have at least invoked the specter of a draw, with White getting increasingly more desperate as time ticked down. (No, the match ended about five minutes before the time limit.) White worked Moxley's leg throughout the match; surely that would come into play for the finish. (It didn't.) Surely the circumstances of the match itself, the fact that it was part of a points-based tournament that's rapidly coming to a head, would inform the match in some way, shape, or form beyond "both men want to win." (Nope.)

No, in the end it was just a normal match that White won normally, and now we're getting a triple threat that I honestly would have accepted if, back in November, they had just been like, "We're merging these three titles and these three guys are wrestling for them." I can't see how it's elevated anyone, and the tournament format isn't even being used to its fullest extent, so why did we even do the C2 in the first place?

Written by Miles Schneiderman