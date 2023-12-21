Dax Harwood Recalls Bret Hart Praising This AEW Match As 'One Of The Greatest' Ever

AEW star Dax Harwood has recalled the praise that Hall of Famer Bret Hart showered on him and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler after an AEW match earlier this year.

Harwood took to X to discuss FTR's match against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson on the July 15 episode of "AEW Collision." The AEW World Tag Team title match lasted nearly an hour, and the four stars delivered a wrestling clinic in front of a Calgary crowd that Hart had warned Harwood was tough to please. Harwood and co. delivered, with him declaring the match as possibly one of the greatest matches in "Collision" history and one of FTR's best, and revealed what "The Hitman" told him.

"7/15/23 Bret text me before this match in Calgary to wish me luck. He said the Stampede fans were hardcore fans & hard to impress. He text me after & said it was one of the greatest matches he's ever seen; the last 30 mins in particular. He called those last 30 mins a "masterclass". 58 mins on free tv. Greatest Collision match in its short history? You be the judge. Easily a Top 5 FTR/Revival Tag Match," said Harwood.

7/15/23 Bret text me before this match in Calgary to wish me luck. He said the Stampede fans were hardcore fans & hard to impress. He text me after & said it was one of the greatest matches he's ever seen; the last 30 mins in particular. He called those last 30 mins a... https://t.co/A1CtzHI1bX — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 20, 2023

He added that getting praise from his idol is an "indescribable feeling."

The two out of three falls match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship had it all: hard-hitting action, submission moves, and near falls. FTR, the then tag team champions, came from behind after losing the first fall to win 2-1, after Wheeler put Robinson in a Sharpshooter for the third fall. The match was loved by fans and critics, with it even receiving 5.25 stars by "Wrestling Observer's" Dave Meltzer. The only other time the two teams met was a week before the aforementioned bout, where Bullet Club Gold won the AEW World Tag Team Eliminator match.