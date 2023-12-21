Mike Rotunda Discusses Late Son Windham's 'Jolly' Personality

Rotunda said that 2023 has been an extremely difficult year for himself and his family. He not only lost his son, but his mother, Wyatt's grandmother, as well. He said she passed right before Wyatt's death. Rotunda said his family is looking forward to celebrating the new year after the tragedy that was 2023 for their family.

"It's hard. I don't think we're ever going to get over this. It's very hard and the worst part about it, too, I can't wait until this year finishes because I was in up in New York, my mom had a stroke when she was 86 years old," he said. "I spent three months going to a nursing home every day. My sister and myself watched her take her last breath. My wife flew up and Windham actually, Windham... came up and visited with my mom for a few days... So we lost my mom and two weeks later we lost Windham."

Rotunda also spoke about how WWE has helped his son's family in the last four months since his death, including his four children as well as his fiancee, former ring announcer JoJo Offerman. Rotunda confirmed that WWE put Wyatt on a Legend's Contract following his passing. All the proceeds of the contract go to his family.

