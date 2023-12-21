Chris Hero Admits To Turning Down AEW Match Against Top Star

Ever since he was released by WWE in 2020, Chris Hero has been seen as an excellent fit for AEW. While Hero has been brought on as a producer for AEW and ROH, the former Kassius Ohno has yet to make an in-ring appearance for either promotion. However, as revealed on a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Hero was approached on two separate occasions to participate in an AEW match — both involving Chris Jericho.

Jericho revealed that Hero was pitched as an opponent during "The Five Labors of Jericho" during his MJF feud, and again when Jericho was ROH World Champion. Both times, Hero said no.

"How do you turn down an opportunity like that once, let alone twice?" Hero said. "So it's a little embarrassing on my behalf."

Hero explained that things move very quickly in AEW, and he was given a little over a week's notice if he wanted to do one of the matches. Unsure of whether he could even get gear made in time, Hero turned the match down. Both offers came during a period when Hero was not an active wrestler and, before last month, his last match had taken place in March 2020 on an episode of "NXT U.K."

Though Hero thought he might never wrestle again, he has since made his comeback. Here wrestled a pair of matches for independent promotion West Coast Pro, where he's also been helping out as a coach and trainer.

As for the possibility of Hero getting into an AEW ring, Tony Khan seems to be in favor of the idea. In fact, Khan stated earlier this year that he was attempting to convince Hero to make it happen. With the former WWE star now having shaken off some of the rust, it's seeming more and more likely that he will get his AEW debut soon.

