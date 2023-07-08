Tony Khan On Chris Hero Wrestling For AEW: 'I'm Chipping Away On Him'

Despite remaining inactive in recent years, wrestling veteran Chris Hero has previously stated that his in-ring career as a pro wrestler is not yet over. While he currently acts in several backstage roles in both West Coast Pro Wrestling and AEW/ROH, the door remains open for Hero to make a return to action. And if Tony Khan can help it, it will take place in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan was in an engaging mood after yesterday's episode of "AEW Rampage." When a fan asked him to bring in Chris Hero for the upcoming Blood and Guts match on July 17, he responded by echoing the commenter's sentiment. "I'm chipping away on him." Khan replied, prompting many fans to believe a Chris Hero debut in AEW is possible. Khan later followed up on his comment, assuring fans that Hero is still far from agreeing to an in-ring appearance. "I can't say for sure if I'll ever get him," Khan responded on Twitter to wrestling editorialist Joseph Montecillo before adding, "but I'll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he'll crack. Either way, I love working with him."

Chris Hero last competed in WWE under the ring name Kassius Ohno before getting released by the company in 2020. However, despite spending ample time with the McMahon-led company, Hero is best known for being a legendary competitor on the North American independent scene throughout the 2000s and 2010s. If he does crossover from being a backstage hand into being an in-ring competitor, he will join many of his peers from that era as members of AEW's active roster.