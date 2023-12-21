Jeff Jarrett Details Catching Up With Von Erichs At Recent AEW Show

With "The Iron Claw" set to be released on December 22, All Elite Wrestling invited three members of the Von Erich family to be part of some of their recent programming. Accompanied by their father Kevin, Marshall and Ross Von Erich first appeared on the December 13 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy suggested that they team together on "AEW Rampage." In addition to their on-screen work, the Von Erichs also had the opportunity to catch up with a familiar face backstage – Jeff Jarrett.

Speaking on his "My World" podcast, Jarrett, who is now AEW's Director of Business Development, detailed his encounter with the Von Erichs while backstage at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. "I was running around backstage Wednesday doing my day job a little production work, a little international stuff. Kind of late in the evening, I had been real busy, and I'm sure they had [been] too, but anyway, from a long distance down the hall, I was about to go one way and Karen [Jarrett] was with me. I said, 'Come here honey.' So, we walked down the hall and I came around the corner and came up on Kevin. He turned around and looked at me, and I said 'Kevin!' We just laughed and cut up," Jarrett said. "We didn't even discuss the last time we saw each other. That's definitely the business for you, but it was great to see him and the boys. Me and the boys chatted it up. We had fun. Those guys are charismatic like their dad and their uncles."

Following the taping of "Rampage," Marshall and Ross returned to action for ROH Final Battle on December 15. There, they defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) on the Zero Hour pre-show.

