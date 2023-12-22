AEW's Dax Harwood Says Recent Match Was The Most Important Of His Career

Between his work in WWE, NJPW, AEW, and ROH, Dax Harwood has encountered a wide variety of opponents and match stipulations, but there is no match perhaps more important than his most recent one at ROH Final Battle. A year after battling The Briscoe Brothers in a Dog Collar tag team match at the 2022 Final Battle event, Harwood, and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler, found themselves on the same side as Mark Briscoe for a special trios match honoring Mark's late brother, Jay, who died in a car crash in January 2023.

Given their extensive history with the Briscoes, Harwood felt an elevated significance when the trio later emerged victorious in this bout. During the ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum, Harwood opened up about what this win specifically meant to him.

"For Cash and myself, there was a time where we were somewhere else that we felt didn't appreciate us very much and we knew we could do more. Coming to AEW and Ring of Honor allowed us to do that and the way we got to do that was with our counterpart, and that was the Briscoes," Harwood said.

"I don't think we'll ever match the intensity or the matches that we had with those guys, and that's okay with me. I can retire today if I had to, and I'd be satisfied. I'd be content with my career. But today, almost a year to the day after the Dog Collar match, our greatest match of all time, no questions asked, being able to have this match for Jay is probably the most important match I'll ever have."

At the time of Jay's death, The Briscoes were the holders of the ROH World Tag Team Championships — a reign that began after the brothers defeated FTR in the aforementioned Dog Collar match.

