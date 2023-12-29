AEW's Ethan Page Details What He Wants To Improve After Rewatching Kenny Omega Match

AEW star Ethan Page has talked about the alterations he made to his physique ahead of his ROH Final Battle showdown with Tony Nese, revealing what he wanted to change after watching his match with Kenny Omega.

In the post-ROH Final Battle media scrum, Page was asked about his preparations for his "I Quit" match against Nese at the pay-per-view. He revealed that he rewatched his match with Omega from the previous week's "AEW Collision," and felt that he didn't look his best.

"The physical transformation, though, I actually watched the match back with Kenny [Omega] and I was disappointed with my physique," said the AEW star. "I thought I wasn't thick enough and built enough and I thought maybe I needed to add a little size to go into such a violent match. So I actually had my trainer increase my carbohydrates all week and I have had an extended stomach all week eating these pounds of rice. But I felt a lot better in the ring physically and I felt a lot more, I guess, dominant and stronger. So I actually did train physically for this week from the Kenny match to make some changes."

He added that he's obsessed with his diet as it is one of the controllables in his pro wrestling career. Page and Omega's match on "Collision" was the first time the two faced each other in a singles match, where the former AEW World Champion came out on top, despite being ill. Page, though, bounced back with a win against Nese at the last ROH pay-per-view of 2023 on December 15.