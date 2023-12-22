AEW's Jake Roberts Teases Upcoming Project With The BBC

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been in the entertainment business for almost 50 years, and despite some accumulated health troubles, the 68-year-old doesn't seem to be planning on stopping. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Roberts teased an upcoming project that he will be a part of.

"I'm gonna do a little traveling this week," Roberts said. "[I'm going to] go out to LA to do a little work for the BBC. Do some voiceover work. I'm really excited about doing it, you know? It's something I've wanted to get into for a long time, [I] just never got the opportunity. But these people, they finally — they want me."

While the project is still in its early stages, Roberts said he is unable to reveal any details. With the BBC involved, it could be anything ranging from a nature documentary to animated children's TV. The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he will let fans know more when he can.

In recent years, Roberts has popped up in AEW quite a few times. The veteran usually accompanies Lance Archer, though Archer has started showing up less frequently, appearing in AEW only a handful of times this year.

While his TV appearances have slowed down, Roberts stays busy with his weekly podcast and other projects. Additionally, Roberts and his close friend "Diamond" Dallas Page have worked to help others battle their addictions — something that Roberts has had his own experiences with, as shown in documentaries like "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake." Roberts recently said that he hopes he will one day be remembered for helping people overcome their addiction struggles.

