TNA Provides An Update On The Rascalz's Future

In three weeks, Impact Wrestling will usher in a new era as they officially revive their original company name – Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling. As such, the promotion has begun to reveal which roster members will be moving forward with them under the new banner. The latest addition is confirmed to be former Impact Tag Team Champions The Rascalz, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.

News of The Rascalz's re-signing was first announced on the December 21 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," before the company shared the breaking update to X (formerly Twitter). Wentz and Miguel now join the likes of Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers as talent who have recently extended their contracts ahead of the upcoming rebrand. Impact/TNA has also secured deals for Dani Luna, KUSHIDA, and former "WWE NXT UK" Tag Team Champion Trent Seven.

Wentz has since commented on the announcement of The Rascalz's re-signing, stating the following on X, "Blessed to have signed a new deal with TNA. This roster is so stacked, everyone's so hungry, and the family feeling brings out the best me. There's so many more things in this company that I want to and will accomplish. 2024 and beyond RSCL take over TNA."

The Rascalz originally formed on the independent circuit in 2018, with Wentz and Dezmond Xavier (aka Wes Lee) as founding members. Shortly after, Miguel and Myron Reed were added to the group. The trio of Miguel, Xavier, and Wentz soon found themselves a home in Impact Wrestling until late 2020, when Xavier and Wentz signed on to join WWE. Following his release from WWE in April 2022, Wentz came back to Impact earlier this summer, reuniting with Miguel in the process.