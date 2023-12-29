Brooks Jensen Thinks WWE Fans Will Eventually Reach This Realization About NXT UK

Brooks Jensen is one of the youngest stars in WWE today. Alongside his tag team partner Josh Briggs, the two hold the distinction of being the last-ever "WWE NXT UK" Tag Team Champions. Recently, Jensen appeared on "The Scoop Slam Podcast," and opened up about his time on the now-defunct brand. Jensen's time in "NXT UK" likely made quite the impression on him, as he boldly claimed that someday fans will realize just how important the brand was and how often it delivered.

"Someone said a while back that five to ten years from now, when you watch "NXT UK," it's going to be one of those 'Man, we should've appreciated it while we had it' — the talent that came from there was insane." The second-generation star also noted that he and Briggs were sent there shortly after he came back from a hand injury, and that he largely looked forward to training in the UK due to his respect for the country's style of wrestling. "Once I came off the injury we got the green light that were gonna go to "NXT UK," be there for a couple of months, get to train in their facility, which I was looking forward to most because I respect the UK style of wrestling."

Interestingly, Jensen revealed that the call for him and Briggs to go to "NXT UK" came directly from Shawn Michaels, in an attempt to help them gain some recognition. "I think it was Shawn Michaels' idea to put the tag belts on us and to bring 'em over here and do something with them. [To] give us some recognition and go back over there and defend them." However, as he noted, they never defended the belts in the UK, as the titles were unified with the "NXT" Tag Team Championship during 2022's Worlds Collide.

