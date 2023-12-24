Photo: Former WWE Star Jessica McKay (Fka Billie Kay) Introduces New Baby On Instagram

Jessica McKay (formerly known as WWE's Billie Kay) has officially welcomed her baby boy into the world. This news was first shared on Instagram, where McKay revealed that she and her husband had brought in a new addition to their family on Wednesday, December 20 – a son by the name of Cooper.

"Cooper [heart emoji] 12/20/2023. So in love with our little Coop!" McKay wrote alongside a photograph of her newborn son.

Following her announcement, McKay received several congratulatory messages under her Instagram post. Notable commenters include Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, Kelly Kelly, Renee Paquette, and McKay's tag team partner Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce), who had also given birth to her first child this year.

"I love him [heart emoji," Lee wrote.

Former Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne added, "Awww congrats mama! Welcome to the club. It's the best ever."

McKay previously confirmed her pregnancy in June via an Instagram Reel that contained a photograph of her sonogram, indicating that she was due to give birth in December. "I'm waiting for your love," she had written.

In April 2022, McKay and Lee announced they would be taking a step back from the wrestling ring to pursue some outside projects. Nine months after giving birth, Lee returned to action for World Series Wrestling's Full Throttle tour, which took place in her home country of Australia in October 2023. Upon her return, Lee was crowned as the new WSW Women's Champion. As of now, it remains to be seen if McKay has plans to eventually follow suit and potentially reunite with her IIconic tag team partner.