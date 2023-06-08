Former WWE Star Billie Kay Announces Pregnancy

Last August, Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) announced that Lee was pregnant with their first child. In January 2023, the couple officially welcomed their son, Austin Jay, into the world. Following the birth of their son, Lee is advertised to make her return to the wrestling ring later this October as she travels back to her home country of Australia. While Lee will soon step back inside the squared circle, her tag team partner, Jessica McKay – formerly known as Billie Kay in WWE – will remain on the sidelines for now.

In a reel posted to her Instagram, McKay revealed that she is now expecting a child of her own. McKay's displayed a photo of a sonogram confirming her pregnancy and noted that she is due to give birth to her first child this December. "I'm waiting for your love," she captioned the video.

Outside of a few convention appearances, McKay has spent much of the last year away from the wrestling world. Just weeks after losing the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships at the 2022 Sacrifice pay-per-view, both McKay and Lee, now known as The IInspiration, announced that they'd be taking a step back from in-ring action.