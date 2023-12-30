Teddy Long Discusses His Issues With AEW

Former WWE manager Teddy Long has underlined the major problems in AEW presently, one of them being a lack of leadership within the company.

While discussing AEW's current issues on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," the Hall of Famer stated that the promotion has a leadership problem, highlighting that there's favoritism within the promotion.

"Whatever happens to them, they deserve it because they had it, but what they did is listen to other people that didn't want certain people in so [they say] 'Hey, bring my guy not him. He ain't going to do us any good, let's bring him.' It's all favoritism, and some of them, that's all they know — favoritism," said Long. "There's no leadership there, so that's what's their problem."

Long also touched upon the exit of AEW's Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination QT Marshall, citing that Marshall not being part of a "clique" behind the scenes could be the reason for resigning from his position.

"I really don't know him [QT] but I was hearing you speaking about a little bit about his background, with all the power he had there in AEW. He may have got that power because maybe somebody had promised him, 'Hey we're going to give you this, we're going to move you to this,' but as soon as the clique got started and he wasn't part of the clique, then he sees what happens. How can you go from all this power you got there to resigning? We don't know the whole story but maybe he just wasn't their guy," said the former "WWE SmackDown" GM.

The Hall of Famer hopes that AEW can sort out the situation behind the scenes, advocating for Chris Jericho and Jake "The Snake" Roberts to be in charge of talent relations. "He's the smartest guy in the business," Long said about Jericho.