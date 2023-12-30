Lex Luger Believes This WWE Hall Of Famer Was A 'Big Acquisition' For WCW

Nearly 25 years after he worked there, wrestling fans, and even those involved, are still trying to understand Bret Hart's run in WCW, and why it turned out to be disappointing. As someone who both had a front-row seat to Hart's WCW tenure and someone who worked with Hart in WWE years earlier, Lex Luger appears as equipped as anyone to offer an opinion as to what went wrong.

During the latest episode of "Lex Expressed," Luger called the signing of Hart to WCW a "massive acquisition" at the time, but also believes that Hart didn't easily fit into WCW's creative vision at the time, which contributed to WCW's misuse of "The Hitman."

"I felt like they couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring Bret in," Luger said. "He's the generational star of stars in that regard. Bret's just phenomenal in the ring and with his fanbase. So it was like a no-brainer to bring him in. But with the storylines we had going...with the nWo vs. the WCW guys, I don't feel they knew where Bret fit in with that so to speak, but they didn't want to pass up bringing him in. I was never involved in the booking/office side of things, so...he definitely wasn't fully utilized, for sure, on the storylines.

"I had the pleasure of doing a couple of US Title matches with him. I enjoyed that, I always loved working with Bret. But yeah, I agree he could've been used a lot better during that period. But there was also a massive amount of talent during that time. Even a Bret Hart...I don't want to say he'd get lost in the shuffle, he'd never be that kind of guy, but it was tough to balance everything out I think, with everything that was going on."

