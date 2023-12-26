Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW Worlds End 2023 Match He's Looking Forward To

All Elite Wrestling is set to have its last pay-per-view for 2023 on December 30, World's End. The event has advertised a star-studded match card, and during his recent "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff declared that the only match he's hyped to see is Samoa Joe versus MJF.

"To be completely honest, I haven't seen a lot of the hype [for the match]," Bischoff said. "I am looking forward to the MJF/Samoa Joe match just because I think they're two phenomenal performers." Bischoff praised Joe for his lengthy career in pro wrestling, as well as Joe's grounded family-man lifestyle.

"Very strong family man and he's hanging in there, and he's doing a great job," Bischoff gushed. "I love Samoa Joe's work and I dig him as a human being."

When it came to Friedman, Bischoff noted how young the AEW World Champion is, but that he stands out amongst his peers, saying that MJF stands head and shoulders above most of AEW's younger generation. The former WCW President even said that in a promotion with top-notch names like Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay, Friedman is a far better rounded-off wrestler.

"His ability on the mic, his narrative talent, combined with what he's capable of doing physically in the ring, and his physiology in the ring and out of the ring? I don't think there's anybody that comes close," Bischoff explained.

MJF has been AEW World Champion since November 2022, when he defeated Jon Moxley at that year's Full Gear event. The champion is heading into the match with an injured hip and an injured shoulder.

