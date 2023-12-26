WWE SmackDown Ratings Report - 12/22/2023

It was three days before Christmas when "WWE SmackDown" last aired, and the show was up against it, both due to the holidays and the show having been taped the previous week. And whether those factors were related or not, it was a bit of a downtrend for "SmackDown" this holiday season.

Wrestlenomics reports that "SmackDown" drew 2.108 million viewers, along with 0.55 (727K viewers) in the coveted 18-49 demo. Total viewership saw a dip from the previous week, falling 6% from 2.240 million viewers. Meanwhile, there was no change in 18-49, with this week equalling the previous week's 0.55. While total viewership is down for "SmackDown" year over year in both Q4 and December, at 6% and 8% respectively, 18-49 is up in both categories by 3% and 2%.

A positive sign for last week's "SmackDown" is that the show started with strong interest, with QH1 drawing 2.320 million viewers and 0.61 in 18-49 for a promo segment featuring AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and Nick Aldis. Alas, both served as the high points for the evening in each category and viewership would drop to 2.135 million viewers and 0.55 in 18-49 in QH2, a range it would remain in for most of the show.

The low point would come in QH6, when a backstage angle involving The OC, videos featuring Logan Paul and Karrion Kross, and the beginning of Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar, combined to draw 1.992 million viewers, and 0.50 in 18-49. Interest would pick up, with the show ultimately closing with a respectable 2.105 million viewers and 0.56 in 18-49 for Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, and a post-match angle involving Styles, Sikoa, the rest of the Bloodline, Knight, and Orton.