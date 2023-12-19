WWE Smackdown Ratings Report 12/15/2023

The recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" experienced a decline in both total viewership and the crucial demographic from the preceding week, despite the returns of Roman Reigns and AJ Styles to the blue brand.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the December 15, 2023 episode of "SmackDown" drew 2,240,000 viewers, a 6% dip compared to the previous week's 2,384,000 viewership number. The crucial 18-49 demographic witnessed a significant decline, registering a 0.55 rating, marking a substantial 13% decrease from the episode aired on December 8. The December 8 edition of "SmackDown" rebounded from the previous week's low viewership numbers, thanks to the appearance of CM Punk on the show, resulting in a 17% increase in total viewership.

The report additionally mentions that "SmackDown's" viewership in December so far, when compared to the same period last year, has seen a slight 4% increase in the 18-49 demographic. However, overall viewership of the show has decreased by 6%.

Viewership numbers for last week's "SmackDown" decreased despite the return of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who opened the show alongside fellow Bloodline members Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. The show also saw the surprise return of AJ Styles, who returned after a hiatus and turned heel, attacking LA Knight to close out the show. The show didn't feature Punk, who confirmed his signing with "WWE Raw" on the December 11 edition of the show.

This upcoming week's "SmackDown" has been taped (click for spoilers) as WWE has given their talent a week off for Christmas.