WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament Finals Set

Earlier this year, Lola Vice won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, defeating Kelani Jordan, and now, after weeks of competition, the finals for the men's edition of the tournament are set.

On tonight's "WWE NXT," Chase U's Riley Osbourne defeated second-generation wrestler Lexis King, thanks to a distraction from Trey Bearhill, whom King attacked and injured to take his place in the tournament. With Chase U cheering him on, Riley hit the Shooting Star Press to advance to the finals at WWE NXT New Year's Evil on January 2nd. Osbourne will face Oba Femi. Femi advanced through a hard-fought win against Tavion Heights. Heights put up the most competitive fight that Femi has faced so far but still found himself felled by the massive NXT Superstar.

This Men's Breakout Tournament is the first one since 2021, which was won by former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. The first tournament was won by Jordan Myles, better known as ACH.

WWE NXT New Year's Evil will air as a special episode of "WWE NXT" on January 2 on the USA Network.