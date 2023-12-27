No Quarter Catch Crew Set To Face LWO In Six-Man Tag Match At WWE NXT New Year's Evil

On last week's "WWE NXT," Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde saved NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee from a beat down by the No Quarter Catch Crew and now the LWO members will be backing up their associate once again.

On tonight's "WWE NXT," Drew Gulak and the No Quarter Catch Crew challenged Lee to a Six-Man Tag Match at New Year's Evil on January 2. Del Toro and Cruz said they'll fight alongside Lee, who has been associating with the LWO since November when he agreed to step in for an injured Carlito in Carlito's match against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series: War Games. Lee was unsuccessful against Escobar but the LWO has stood by Lee's side ever since.

Dragon Lee has been North American Champion since earlier this month when he stepped in for an injured Wes Lee to defeat then-champion Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline. It is the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion's first reign with the title. NXT New Year's Evil will be a special episode of "WWE NXT" on January 2, airing on the USA Network.