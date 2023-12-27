WWE's Alexa Bliss Shares Christmas Photo With Newborn Baby

WWE star Alexa Bliss has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment she had with her husband, Ryan Cabrera, and their newborn daughter.

The WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion shared a photo of the couple together with their daughter to celebrate Christmas, with a caption titled: "The Best Christmas Present ❤️💚."

The couple's daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, was born a month ago on November 27, 2023. Bliss and Cabrera married earlier this year in April, and a few months later revealed that Bliss was pregnant.

The WWE star stated earlier this year that she's determined to start preparing to return to the ring a month after giving birth. With Royal Rumble right around the corner and WrestleMania season about to kick off, there's a possibility that the former Money in the Bank winner could potentially make a surprise return in the weeks and months to follow.

Bliss was reportedly set to return to the ring ahead of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, but her pregnancy put those plans on hold. The former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion last wrestled at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January, where she faced then "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and lost to "The EST."