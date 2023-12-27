Photo: WWE's Johnny Gargano Shares Christmas Snap With Wife Candice LeRae

WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano shared an endearing picture featuring himself, his wife Candice LeRae, their child, and their dog.

Gargano extended Christmas wishes to his fans on social media and mentioned that their baby, Quill, had already fallen asleep beneath the Christmas tree before the photo was taken.

"Merry Christmas from The Wrestlings! 🎄🎅🤶🎁 (Someone may or may not have fallen asleep under the tree before this photo was taken. It obviously wasn't Pawdme'!)"

WWE has granted their talent time off during the Christmas period unlike past years, which has allowed WWE's stars to have a much-needed break ahead of WrestleMania season. WWE stars have been given a week off, which meant that last week's "WWE SmackDown" was taped, while this upcoming week's show will be a best of edition. The recent episode of "WWE Raw" was also a compilation of the best moments of the year, summarizing highlights from the past.

Gargano and his DIY partner Tommaso Ciampa, are currently in a feud with Imperium, with the duo recently joining forces with The Miz on "Raw," and defeating Imperium. LeRae, meanwhile, hasn't featured as prominently on the red brand in recent weeks, with her last match coming on the December 11 edition of "Raw," where she teamed with Indi Hartwell and lost to former "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.