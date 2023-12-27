Eric Bischoff Discusses How WWE Has Booked Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been on a dominant streak in WWE for years now, having held the WWE Universal Championship for over 1,200 days and the WWE Championship for more than 600. During that time, Reigns has dominated some of the biggest stars and rising talent in the promotion, and some viewers have questioned the decision to stick with Reigns for this long. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff offered his breakdown of Reigns' booking while looking back at 2023.

Discussing Reigns' victory over Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Bischoff said he wasn't sure if the booking decision was the best option on the table. However, what cannot be denied is the level of success the company has seen this year, and the former CEO thinks that speaks for itself. At the same time, no one knows what the situation might look like now if Zayn had won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As for the decision to have Cody Rhodes lose at WWE WrestleMania 39, Bischoff has a stronger opinion.

"To be really honest, I wasn't happy with the call," Bischoff said. "But that has a lot more to do with my relationship with the Rhodes family, Cody included. ... Dustin and Dusty and I went deer hunting in the mountains of Wyoming together."

Bischoff clarified that he isn't close to Cody specifically but had strong feelings about his family's legacy. Because of that, Bischoff thinks he may have wanted Rhodes to win due to personal feelings rather than what's necessarily best for business.