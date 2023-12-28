AEW's Dax Harwood Celebrates His Inclusion In Year-End Awards

FTR are often one of the most celebrated tag teams in wrestling, whether they're in WWE or AEW and 2023 was no exception. Dax Harwood took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the various periodicals that lauded him and his tag partner Cash Wheeler this year.

"2023. ESPN. NEW YORK POST. PWI Magazine. Living Legends. Top Guys," Harwood wrote, sharing his screenshots of his awards as Tag Team of the Year from the New York Post, as well as ESPN. Harwood and Wheeler were also named the #1 tag team on Pro Wrestling Illustrated list of the Best Tag Teams In The World. Harwood included a picture of the physical copy of that edition of PWI.

FTR held the AEW World Tag Team Championship until October when the tandem was defeated by current champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill on "AEW Collision." His tag partner, Cash Wheeler missed some action in the fall due to injury but is now back in the ring. The duo recently competed alongside Mark Briscoe at ROH Final Battle, where they defeated the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in a Fight Without Honor Match in memorial of Mark's deceased brother Jay. Harwood has not only said that the match was one of the most important moments of his career, but also that he and Wheeler would be open to wrestling alongside Briscoe anytime, especially if it could lead to an AEW World Trios Championship Match against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.