Final WWE DVD Released

WWE is bringing to an end its home video operations and has announced its final DVD — Survivor Series 2023.

A recent report by "PWInsider" has revealed that the DVD, which was released on December 26, will be the last DVD from the WWE Home Video stable. The cover of the DVD showcases Cody Rhodes adorned in warpaint, symbolizing the WarGames match.

Tomorrow, itâ€™s the last one. 😢 Thatâ€™s not very merry.https://t.co/8EnhjdSgf9 Photo from Alexander D. pic.twitter.com/GemK80RZdu — WWE DVD News (@WDNcom) December 25, 2023

Earlier this month it was revealed that WWE decided not to renew any of their home video licensing deals and will now likely focus on their streaming platforms. There were reports in 2021 that the company would shutter its Home Video division, but they seemingly had a change of mind and continued it for a further two years. WWE's Home Video division was established in 1997; however, in recent years, the promotion's attention towards that division appears to have diminished, with a primary focus on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE's final premium live event of 2023, was an action-packed show that featured one major surprise at the end: the return of CM Punk to the company after almost a decade away. Rhodes, the cover star of the DVD, was the man who gave his team the win in the WarGames match, before Punk made a shocking appearance at the end.