Swerve Strickland Thinks He Could 'Make Some Magic' With Fellow AEW Star

AEW star Swerve Strickland has expressed his interest in facing Andrade el Idolo in the future and explained why he wants to face the Mexican star.

Strickland spoke to "Roar Around The Ring" podcast about whom he wants to face if he reaches the Continental Classic tournament final (the podcast seems to have been recorded several days before the league final). The Mogul Embassy member named Andrade as someone he's eager to face, discussing how he's never faced him in a singles match.

"For me, me and Andrade have never had a singles match," stated Strickland. "We've interacted in battle royales before. He actually eliminated me in a battle royale, so that's someone, of course, I would love to go one-on-one with, just on a pay-per-view, no commercial breaks, just balls to the wall, one-on-one."

He highlighted how the Mexican is a hard-hitting wrestler, while also praising him for his uniqueness inside the ring.

"He's one of the hardest hitters the industry has to offer, so I really want to take my talents against that. I already went up against RUSH, who's one of the hardest hitters in AEW, and Andrade's one of the most unique talents that wrestling has to offer, so I think me and him can make some magic," said the AEW star.

While both Andrade and Strickland were once part of WWE, they never had the opportunity to face each other in the ring until last year's Casino Battle Royale, a match won by Kyle O'Reilly.

Neither Strickland nor Andrade qualified for the AEW Continental Classic tournament final. The former lost the Gold League final to Jon Moxley, while the latter finished third in the Blue League behind Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, with Kingston advancing to the final of the tournament after defeating Danielson on this week's "AEW Dynamite." While he didn't reach the final of the Continental Classic, Strickland will still feature at Worlds End as he will face former partner Keith Lee.