Tony Khan Teases 'Big Revelations' In Devil Storyline At AEW Worlds End 2023

AEW Worlds End is set to take place this Saturday, and it sounds as though one major story is set to reach its zenith. Speaking on today's media call ahead of the pay-per-view, AEW's Tony Khan teased what's to come with the Devil storyline ahead of MJF's AEW World Championship defense against Samoa Joe.

"Well, it feels like we're getting close to that point, and I do expect some big revelations and big moments at Worlds End," Khan said about revealing the masked man's identity. "It does feel like the secrets will be revealed at Worlds End, and I'm looking forward to it."

While he continued to hype up the match and storyline, the media call saw Khan speaking at length about the success of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament, which features a more sports-oriented feel. Khan discussed viewing the contrast between the tournament and some of AEW's other programming as an experiment of sorts, with the sports-influenced style of the tournament acting as the "experiment group" while the previous style of storytelling would be the "control group." According to Khan, the experiment has been a success, and he intends to shift the company back toward that style of storytelling rather than continuing the exaggerated drama that has enveloped the world title picture as of late.

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" wrapped up with the latest development in the Devil storyline. MJF was scheduled to defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against two of the Devil's minions, with Samoa Joe as his partner. However, a video showed Joe recovering from an injury backstage, with MJF insisting to wrestle the match alone. With the help of a third masked goon, MJF lost the ROH tag titles to the minions. After the match, Joe appeared, soon revealing that he had faked the injury and made a deal with the Devil. He laid out the champion ahead of their match this weekend, which takes place in MJF's backyard — Long Island, New York.