Sammy Guevara Discusses Current Relationship With AEW Mentor Chris Jericho

AEW star Sammy Guevera has discussed his friendship with Chris Jericho and why the former AEW World Champion is often unfairly criticized.

Guevara was a recent guest on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he talked about his storyline with Jericho and fans hating on them.

"I feel like maybe because it's Jericho and it's me and the internet likes to pick us as the guys to like hate or whatever. I'll say this about Chris. I feel like he gets a target on his back just because he's doing it at such a high level for such a long time," said Guevara. "It's sometimes easy to look at a guy and be like, 'He's the reason my favorites are not doing this or whatever.' But in reality, it's like this guy doesn't need to do this anymore. He does it because he likes it or loves it, and the fact that he's still doing it 33 years is a testament to him because the motivation to keep going and doing this is hard."

He added that he wasn't in favor of betraying Jericho earlier this year at AEW Grand Slam, but is glad about the way it turned out.

"I didn't even know the turn was going to happen that day and truthfully didn't even want the turn to happen. I never wanted to turn on Chris," revealed the former AEW TNT Champion. "I was telling Tony [Khan] and everybody, I'm like, 'Let's just go our separate ways, let's just never turn on each other.' But it ended up happening and it went in a really cool way."

This past week on "AEW Dynamite," Jericho and Guevara seemed to bury the hatchet as the former came to save Guevara from a beatdown from The Don Callis Family. The two will now team up at this weekend's AEW Worlds End show in an eight-man tag team match.