Chelsea Green Addresses Unsuccessful Stint In WWE NXT

WWE star Chelsea Green has discussed her first stint in "WWE NXT" and why it wasn't a success and contrasted that with her recent appearance on the brand earlier this year.

The "WWE Raw" star recently appeared on "Love Wrestling" where she explained the reasons for her initial stint with "NXT" not going to plan, citing injuries and being shuffled between "NXT" and the main roster as one of the few reasons.

"Well, there was a lot of different feelings about it, a lot of mixed emotions. My time at 'NXT' was so rocky. I was there and then I had broken my arm, and then I was on the main roster and then I got called back down to 'NXT' and then I had one Takeover WrestleMania match that had no crowd. So it was just a really, really unique experience for me," Green recalled about her first run on the developmental brand.

She was released in 2021 and after two years away from the company, was re-signed in 2023. Green's second run seems to be a lot more positive for her and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has described how it felt to return to "NXT." She also explained how "NXT" is different from the main roster audience.

"And then finally this time when I was able to go back it was almost the experience that I had wished I had then. I felt like there was a lot of respect shown to me and everyone was really, really sweet and the match was awesome and 'NXT' just has a completely different crowd and energy than SmackDown or Raw, in a really, really positive way. Every single show has a different crowd and a different energy but NXT has something completely different and special."

Green returned to the developmental brand when she was the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven, during which time they successfully defended their titles against Chase U's Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne in October.