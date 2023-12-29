Kevin Von Erich Discusses 'Emotional' Scene From The Iron Claw Movie

"The Iron Claw" is seemingly gearing up to be one of the most successful movies depicting wrestling, and many in the industry have had good things to say about it. On "Talk is Jericho," Kevin Von Erich commented on his involvement in the movie, and the one scene that made him emotional. According to Von Erich, he found out about the movie when his daughter told him it was all over the internet. "Shoot, I was kind of worried about it, but I talked to Sean Durkin, great guy." Durkin apparently loved the Von Erichs, but learned all about the family for the movie through research without any input on the direction from any of the surviving family members.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich also took part in the interview, and according to Marshall, their input in the film didn't go beyond a single scene with Zac Efron at the end. Despite this, seeing how seriously everyone took the film comforted them on the direction it was taking. Additionally, they met actor Holt McCallany, who portrayed Fritz Von Erich, and found the experience touching due to how in-character he was. Additionally, the family of wrestlers who were a part of World Class Championship Wrestling reached out to them for roles, but due to not having any input, they couldn't accommodate any of them.

Lastly, Von Erich revealed the scene that made him emotional, which takes place after Kerry Von Erich's death. "There's this one scene in heaven, just seeing my brothers pick up Jackie, my older brother that was electrocuted in 1959 ... that really got me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk is Jericho" and provide Wreslting Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.